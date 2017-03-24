The Ridgefield Press

Playhouse summer camp for future filmmakers

By The Ridgefield Press on March 24, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Playhouse is offering a summer camp for future filmmakers.  

Screenwriter and filmmaker Katie Torpey will teach children and teens the fundamentals of independent filmmaking and the art of visually capturing a story on their smart phones. Session #1: Ages eight to 11, from July 10 to July 21, Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 p.m. and Session #2: Ages 12 to 15 (teens), from July 31 to Aug. 11, Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 p.m.

Campers will watch and analyze movies, receive hands-on instruction on storytelling, writing, directing and editing. Plus, they will learn how to use multiple camera lenses, fly a remote controlled drone, and use visual angles and lighting to help them creatively tell a story in their own artistic style. During the two-weeks, each camper will make a music video and a three-minute short film. Every camper will show one of their films on the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on the last two days of camp with different awards being given out.

Camp requirements: one smart phone with camera (space of 20 gigs or more) — iPhone or Android. Four camera apps to be downloaded before first day of camp.  

Registration at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

