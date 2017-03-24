The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Chorale hosts spring concert April 8

By The Ridgefield Press on March 24, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

A group shot of those performing at the Ridgefield Chorale spring concert in April.

The Ridgefield Chorale is excited to announce their annual spring concert, Top of Our 40, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Chorale. The concert will showcase the incredible musical talent of local singers and will include favorites from forty years of performances. The concert will be held on Saturday, April 8th at the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at Ridgefield High School at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased online, from Ridgefield Music, directly from members or at the door.

In addition to celebrating their 40th anniversary, the Chorale is pleased to continue their education and awareness of their anti-bullying social campaign, beingHUMAN beingKIND. The goals of this initiative is to create a more accepting and kind community that does not tolerate bullying of any sort.

The Ridgefield Chorale is a 70+ member 501(c)3 non-profit choir that was founded in 1976, specializing in contemporary music with a strong commitment to community service outgrowth. The Chorale is made up of seasoned musicians and motivated learners from Fairfield and Westchester counties and led by artistic director Daniela Sikora since 1998. For more information, visit www.RidgefieldChorale.org

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Get fit with Ridgefield Continuing Education movement classes Next Post Playhouse summer camp for future filmmakers
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress