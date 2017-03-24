Ridgefield Chorale hosts spring concert April 8

The Ridgefield Chorale is excited to announce their annual spring concert, Top of Our 40, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Chorale. The concert will showcase the incredible musical talent of local singers and will include favorites from forty years of performances. The concert will be held on Saturday, April 8th at the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at Ridgefield High School at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased online, from Ridgefield Music, directly from members or at the door.

In addition to celebrating their 40th anniversary, the Chorale is pleased to continue their education and awareness of their anti-bullying social campaign, beingHUMAN beingKIND. The goals of this initiative is to create a more accepting and kind community that does not tolerate bullying of any sort.

The Ridgefield Chorale is a 70+ member 501(c)3 non-profit choir that was founded in 1976, specializing in contemporary music with a strong commitment to community service outgrowth. The Chorale is made up of seasoned musicians and motivated learners from Fairfield and Westchester counties and led by artistic director Daniela Sikora since 1998. For more information, visit www.RidgefieldChorale.org