‘Brief’ traffic tie-ups on 35 next week

By Macklin K. Reid on March 24, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Only “brief interruptions to traffic” are expected at the Route 35 bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums next week, Monday March 27 to Friday March 31, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

An e-mail to town officials from the DOT’s Ryan Wodjenski on Friday, March 24, said the project contractor, Baier Construction, was anticipating only the “brief interruptions” occasionally next week “to move equipment in and out of the construction zone.”

This week there have been extended periods of “alternating one-way traffic” which aren’t expected next week, at this point.

