Charlotte A. Keidel, mother of Ridgefielder

Charlotte A. Keidel, of Malverne, Long Island, died March 17.

Charlotte is the mother of James C. Keidel, Esq., the current vice-chair of the Ridgefield Board of Education.

Charlotte grew up in Valley Stream Long Island and after marrying Richard S. Keidel in 1955 the couple lived there and raised their family. In February of this year, Charlotte and her husband Richard celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Charlotte is survived by her husband Richard, of Malverne, LI, daughter Jane of Gilbert, Ariz., son James of Ridgefield, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her son

Richard J. Keidel predeceased her in 2007.

A private service, attended by immediate family, was held on Monday March 20 in Gilbert, Arizona. Donations may be made in her memory to the Grace Methodist Church, 21 South

Franklin Avenue, Valley Stream, New York 11580.