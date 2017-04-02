Dr. Beth Kurland to attend Shir Shalom luncheon in May

The community is welcome to attend a lunch and learn with Dr. Beth Kurland on Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom. Her area of expertise in reducing stress is a welcome topic for everyone.

Beth Kurland, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist who has been in practice since 1994, working with people across the lifespan from preschoolers through adults. With a particular passion for and expertise in mindfulness and the mind-body connection, she specializes in using mind-body strategies, and other evidence-based practices, to help people achieve whole person health and wellness.



Dr. Kurland brings more than 20 years of experience in helping others achieve well-being in their lives, and invites her readers to learn and experience the strategies she has found to be most beneficial for transformation. Her book, The Transformative Power of Ten Minutes: An Eight Week Guide to Reducing Stress and Cultivating Well-Being, offers readers practical tools for implementing short, daily practices within the course of their day to bring about lasting change. She also writes blogs to inspire well-being and has created a free meditation series of short audios and videos to help people incorporate mindfulness into their days.

A stress reducing snack will be served with coffee and tea. Bring lunch.

More information at 203-438-6589 or ourshirshalom.org.