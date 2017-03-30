The Ridgefield Press

Talbots to host fundraiser event for Founders Hall April 6

By The Ridgefield Press on March 30, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Talbots of Ridgefield will host a fundraising event for Founders Hall on Thursday, April 6, 10 am to 8 pm. The store will donate to Founders Hall ten percent of pre-tax sales from each shopper who mentions Founders Hall at the time of purchase. Talbots will also provide light refreshments throughout the day. All proceeds will support life-long learning for over 3,600 Founders Hall members.

Located at Copps Hill Common, 107 Danbury Road, Talbots sells classic women’s styles that are known for their high-quality craftsmanship.  Founders Hall is a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older. For more information, call Founders Hall at 203.431.7000.

