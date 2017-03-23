Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, March 23, 2017

It’s a special crossover episode of Yankee Fisherman Thursday, March 23, at 1 p.m., as host John Kovach heads east to appear on Fishing Today, hosted by Jesse Roche, on WICH.com in Norwich.

Roche’s fishing show airs on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m., and can be listened to as a podcast at WICH.com.

Then we’ll revisit our trip to the waters off Montauk with OCEARCH, with founder Chris Fischer set to speak at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m.

OCEARCH Founder Chris Fischer’s talk is sponsored by the Greenwich Shellfish Commission, the. Greenwich Conservation Commission and The University of Connecticut.

Saturday, Fischer will discuss Collaborative White Shark Science. One of our segments from last summer’s Expedition New York focused on how scientists and anglers were coming together to collect data.

During the three-week expedition in the waters off Montauk, OCEARCH and its collaborating scientists confirmed the first known nursery for the great white shark in the Northwest Atlantic, after tagging a total of nine young-of-the-year white sharks. Fischer will highlight key factors for their success, including a multi-disciplined data-driven approach, inclusion, collaboration and most importantly —the means to engage future generations of scientists.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.