The stars have aligned and the Role in the Hay Players are heading back to the Barn stage on April Fools’ Day! The popular improv comedy night, Whose Barn Is It Anyway, returns to the Ridgefield Theater Barn, Saturday, April 1, at 8pm. Featuring Cheryl Boyd, Tim Harbolic, Wayne Leiss, Melissa Power, and Rick Hodder, the group’s director and coach, the Role in the Hay Players, with invited guest Josh Fink, have spring fever and it’s sure to be contagious!

Improvisation involves dialogue and actions created spontaneously in response to suggestions from the audience. There is no script and no plot. Game playing techniques put the performers in situations where they must use their imagination and comedic instincts, and what evolves is a combination of stand-up comedy and game show—with hilarious results. In the unpredictable world of improvisational comedy, anything can happen…and usually does. But what makes Improv so unique and engaging is that the audience participates in the mayhem.

So be prepared to enter a wacky world of anything-goes insanity, because the only thing that is predictable is an evening of laughs for everyone in a refreshingly cool air-conditioned theater. Due to the spontaneous nature of improvisation, performances may contain adult language and themes that may not be suitable for children. Parental discretion is advised.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Seating is cabaret style and the audience is invited to bring food and beverage. Doors open at 7pm, tickets are $25 and available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org. Reservations are strongly recommended, as this popular event always sells out.