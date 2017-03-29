A family of Eagle Scouts

Michael, Kevin and Christopher Auslander all started their journey toward becoming Eagle Scouts the same way: in the first grade as Tiger Scouts in Cub Scout Pack 74.

They each climbed the ladder, moving up to Boy Scout Troop 431 before being honored during a Court of Honor ceremony as high schoolers. Eagle Scout is the highest rank in scouting, and to earn the rank, a Boy Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service, outdoor skills, and a community service project.

Christopher, a senior at Ridgefield High School this year, was the last of the Auslander brothers to complete this final step — but he didn’t do it alone.

Michael and Kevin were there for Christopher’s Eagle Scout ceremony on March 12 at St. Stephen’s Church.

Michael, 23, graduated from RHS and Villanova University and is a computer engineer for Harris Corp. in Rochester, N.Y.

For his Eagle project, he secured donations of materials and supervised the work of fellow Scouts in constructing four picnic tables and three planters at RHS, and planting a border around the patio with orange tiger lilies.

The black planters are filled with small evergreens and have orange tiger paw decals honoring the Ridgefield Tigers.

High school students are able to enjoy their lunch breaks on the patio when the weather permits. The project took 160 man-hours of work, which included preparing the flower beds by clearing grass, planting 65 tiger lilies, laying down mulch, and building the tables.

Kevin, 20, graduated from RHS and is a junior at Notre Dame University. He’s studying mechanical engineering.

For his Eagle project, he secured donations of materials and supervised the work of fellow Scouts in rebuilding an existing deteriorating foot bridge and removing an existing kiosk at the entrance of Hemlock Hills off Neds Mountain Road, replacing it with a new, bigger kiosk that he designed and constructed.

The old kiosk was then relocated to the Lake Windwing entrance of the hiking trails.

Christopher, 17, will be attending Villanova University this fall. He plans to study computer engineering.

For his Eagle Scout project, he secured donations of materials and supervised the work of fellow Scouts in building two new foot bridges that allow hikers to cross over rocky streams in the Peterson Gorge/Ridgebury Slope trails.

He also made the Ridgebury Slope trail wider and more pronounced by removing brush and raking leaves out of the area.