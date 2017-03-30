Lt. Gov. Wyman to attend Chili Festival Sunday

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman will join local chili-lovers at the 2017 Ridgefield Chili Festival this Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 4. This year’s festival moves to a new location, the Ridgefield Recreation Center, to accommodate a record number of participating local restaurants that will provide tastings of gourmet chili, including Southwest Café, Luna Rossa, 850 Degrees, Early Bird Cafe, Ancient Mariner, Bernard’s Restaurant & Sarah’s Wine Bar, John’s Best, Little Pub, Tiger’s Den and Bareburger, with desserts provided by The Cake Box.

Eight local amateur chefs will compete for prizes and bragging rights in their own chili cook-off. Attendees will vote for the public choice winner and a panel of local restaurateurs will choose a judges’ panel favorite. Prizes for the amateur cook-off winners will be provided by Bernard’s, Tiger’s Den, Southwest Cafe, Bareburger, and Terra Sole.

Tickets are $25 per person. A family pack of four tickets for children ages 7 to 12 is $10, and children ages 6 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available online or at the door. For further information or to purchase advance tickets, visit ridgefielddems.net. The event is a benefit for the Democratic Town Committee.