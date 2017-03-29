Four Ridgefield students have been named to the 2016 fall dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland: Tyler Chittenden, class of 2017; Courtney Kenyon, class of 2017; Robert Smith, class of 2019 and Paul Volante, class of 2019.

Ridgefield resident Madison Becker was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester in Ithaca College’s School of Communications, majoring in integrated marketing communications and Jennifer Brian, a resident of Ridgefield and clinical health studies major, was named to the dean’s list in Ithaca College’s School of Health Sciences and Human Performance for the fall 2016 semester.

Four Ridgefield students have been named to the dean’s list at Clemson University for the fall 2016 semester. They are: Adam Douglas Kelemen, majoring in pre-business; Joseph Harrison Malley, majoring in financial management; Clare Mellinger, majoring in early childhood education and Amanda P. Richter, majoring in accounting.

Jaclyn D’Ambrosio of Ridgefield was initiated into Beta Alpha Psi, the international honor organization for financial information students and professionals at Quinnipiac University.

Julianne Papadopoulos of Ridgefield is an honors fellow and president’s scholar at Elon University, double majoring in psychology and music in liberal arts. Papadopoulos won second place in Division 7B, Sophomore Women of the National Association of Teachers of Singing Statewide Classical Singing Auditions.

Katherine Groves of Ridgefield was named to the University of Dallas honor roll for the fall 2016 semester. Groves is majoring in pastoral ministry.

Lafayette College named five Ridgefield students to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester. They are: Matthew Carpenter, Andrew Chuma, Gwendolyn Ellis, Emma Glubiak, and Michael Latorre.

The Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Science has named Alexander Ram of Ridgefield, to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. Ram is pursuing a bachelor of science in premedical and health studies and will graduate in 2017.

Three Ridgefield residents were named to the Rochester Institute of Technology dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester: Graham Boylan, computer engineering program; Evan Costa, networking and systems administration program and James Cutolo, business administration-finance program.

Colgate University class of 2019 member Katelyn Thuss, from Ridgefield, has earned the fall dean’s award for academic excellence.

Erin McKenna of Ridgefield was named to the Merrimack College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Zachary Carfi of Ridgefield, was honored for his excellence in the classroom when the NESCAC announced its 2016-17 Winter All-Academic Team on March 9. Carfi is a member of the men’s swimming and diving team at Wesleyan University.

Ridgefield resident Katie Ketner, grade 10, has been named to the honor roll for the first marking period of the fall term at The Harvey School.

Ridgefield student Nicolette Pavain, class of 2019, has been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Stonehill College. Pavain is majoring in marketing.