Zoning board to interview candidates in April

The Planning and Zoning Commission is holding applications open for Town Planner until the end of this month.

They will conduct interviews Tuesday, April 18, along with interviews of candidates to fill a Democratic commission vacancy.

“We have received four applications for planner,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti at the commission’s Tuesday night meeting.

“It’s disappointing, because at this time last year we had received nine.”

Former Town Planner Joanne Meder gave notice of resignation Feb. 17 and left officially Friday, March 3.

Meder, a South Salem resident, replaced longtime Town Planner Betty Brosius in June 2016.