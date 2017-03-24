The Ridgefield Press

Zoning board to interview candidates in April

By Steve Coulter on March 24, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission is holding applications open for Town Planner until the end of this month.

They will conduct interviews Tuesday, April 18, along with interviews of candidates to fill a Democratic commission vacancy.

“We have received four applications for planner,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti at the commission’s Tuesday night meeting.

“It’s disappointing, because at this time last year we had received nine.”

Former Town Planner Joanne Meder gave notice of resignation Feb. 17 and left officially Friday, March 3.

Meder, a South Salem resident, replaced longtime Town Planner Betty Brosius in June 2016.

