Giving Thanks: RVNA spelling bee was a huge success

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who participated in and attended the sixth annual RVNA Spelling Bee on Wednesday, March 8, at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

The event was a huge success, highly entertaining and suspenseful, and raised significant funds for RVNA’s nursing education programs.

We extend a very special thank-you to our brave (and smart!) contestants: Ellen Bonheim, owner of Firefly Family Yoga; Officer Mark Caswell, of the Ridgefield Police Department; Rich Cohen, author of many books, including his most recent, The Sun & The Moon & The Rolling Stones; Tim Dent, Realtor with Coldwell Banker; Dr. Jay D’Orso, physician at Western Connecticut Medical Group — Ridgefield Primary Care; Eric Freidenrich, owner of Ross Bread + Coffee; Marcie Maguire, senior at Ridgefield High School; Susi Manheimer, owner of Susi Laura Massage; Brenda McKinley, director of the Ridgefield Library; Amy Pal, owner of Whip Salon; Anne Stauff, volunteer with SPHERE; Joel Third, board member of the Keeler Tavern Museum; and Meg Whitbeck, registered dietitian and nutrition educator at RVNA. We are so grateful for their time, energy and enthusiasm. They were truly a special group of contestants. Thank you to all who attended, cheering on their favorite speller and “buying them back” to keep them in the game. A huge thank-you to Daniela Sikora, our moderator, who led the event with an eye for detail and a heart full of humor. To our judges, Geoffrey Morris, Cloris Pearson and Theresa Santoro, thank you for presiding over the competition with poise and accuracy. We also have sincere gratitude to our generous sponsors, who make this event possible.

And congratulations to the 2017 RVNA Spelling Bee champion, Brenda McKinley, director of the Ridgefield Library. She won on “ELYSIUM,” proving that librarians are as smart as we have always suspected.

Each year the RVNA Spelling Bee raises important funds for the ongoing training and specialty certification of our clinical staff. We are very grateful for the support we receive from the Ridgefield community for this endeavor. Thank you.

Lili Schroppe

RVNA Marketing & PR Manager