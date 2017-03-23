The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Heiser welcomes community input at budget hearing

March 23, 2017

To the Editor: 
The Ridgefield Board of Finance will be holding a public hearing next Monday evening March 27, at East Ridge Middle School. 7:30pm.
With the request for a 3.45% increase in the school budget and a 2.40% increase for the town budget we are looking at potentially a 4.35% tax increase.
As a member of the Board of Finance I would welcome your input. You can also reach me on my cell phone and email.
Marty Heiser

