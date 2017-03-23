The Ridgefield Press

On this week’s front page of The Ridgefield Pres: The RHS hockey team celebrates a state championship, a local mother begins teaching the first female president, a parrot lover talks about her colorful (and loud) birds, there’s a finance board meeting Monday, an affordable housing regulation is keeping the town’s zoning commission busy, and the former Peaceable Farm property might be getting a facelift soon — despite an angry pack of neighbors.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • An incredible year for Ridgefield High School athletics hit its apex Monday night when the boy’s hockey team claimed the program’s first-ever Division 1 state championship. Senior defensemen Harrison Chuma said it best: “This is the culmination of four years of hard work. This was what we were working for.”
  • Although sports claimed the top spot on the front page, The Press wasn’t shy on news this week: the biggest story came Tuesday night at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting where a group of 30-plus residents sat wearing pins in protest of a proposed project on Peaceable Street. Why the pins? Well, nobody in the crowd was allowed to talk.
  • Plenty of people will be speaking their mind Monday night when the Board of Finance hosts a public hearing for the 2017-18 town budget at East Ridge Middle School.
  • Construction on Route 7 is being delayed — again. A state engineer predicts the project will begin in June.
  • There was a fire in Georgetown Sunday night — and a Wilton firefighter was injured.
  • Three women stole booze from a liquor store on Route 7 last month, and the cops have released their pictures for the public to help catch the suspects.
  • It wasn’t all serious news this week: a local parrot enthusiast is featured on the bottom of this week’s front page.
  • And in the rail, a local mother has started a group that inspires girls to be world leaders one day.
  • Speaking of girls taking on a leadership role, The Boys and Girls club named its Youth of the Year earlier this month. RHS junior Catalina Carmona took home the hardware.
  • It wasn’t the only headline involving the club: attorney Robert Jewell presented another pre-submission concept Tuesday night to the zoning commission that involves expanding the club’s Governor Street building.
