Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- An incredible year for Ridgefield High School athletics hit its apex Monday night when the boy’s hockey team claimed the program’s first-ever Division 1 state championship. Senior defensemen Harrison Chuma said it best: “This is the culmination of four years of hard work. This was what we were working for.”
- Although sports claimed the top spot on the front page, The Press wasn’t shy on news this week: the biggest story came Tuesday night at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting where a group of 30-plus residents sat wearing pins in protest of a proposed project on Peaceable Street. Why the pins? Well, nobody in the crowd was allowed to talk.
- Plenty of people will be speaking their mind Monday night when the Board of Finance hosts a public hearing for the 2017-18 town budget at East Ridge Middle School.
- Construction on Route 7 is being delayed — again. A state engineer predicts the project will begin in June.
- There was a fire in Georgetown Sunday night — and a Wilton firefighter was injured.
- Three women stole booze from a liquor store on Route 7 last month, and the cops have released their pictures for the public to help catch the suspects.
- It wasn’t all serious news this week: a local parrot enthusiast is featured on the bottom of this week’s front page.
- And in the rail, a local mother has started a group that inspires girls to be world leaders one day.
- Speaking of girls taking on a leadership role, The Boys and Girls club named its Youth of the Year earlier this month. RHS junior Catalina Carmona took home the hardware.
- It wasn’t the only headline involving the club: attorney Robert Jewell presented another pre-submission concept Tuesday night to the zoning commission that involves expanding the club’s Governor Street building.
