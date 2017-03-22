The Ridgefield Press

One-way traffic expected on Route 35 through week’s end

By The Ridgefield Press on March 22, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Alternating one-way traffic is expected on Route 35 at the bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums Thursday and Friday, March 23 and 24, during non-commuter hours.

The practice at the job site is not begin alternating one-way traffic until after 9 a.m. and to halt it by 3 p.m. to avoid tying up rush hour traffic on state highway.

Ryan Wodjenski, of the state Department of Transportation, said in an e-mail to town officials and other interested parties on Wednesday, March 22, that the alternating one-way Thursday and Friday would be “weather permitting” —  the road will remain open if state’s contractor, Baier Construction, isn’t working due to bad weather.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Aldrich Museum, Fairfield University announce partnership Next Post SPHERE gets into St. Patrick’s Day spirit
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress