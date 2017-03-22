One-way traffic expected on Route 35 through week’s end

Alternating one-way traffic is expected on Route 35 at the bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums Thursday and Friday, March 23 and 24, during non-commuter hours.

The practice at the job site is not begin alternating one-way traffic until after 9 a.m. and to halt it by 3 p.m. to avoid tying up rush hour traffic on state highway.

Ryan Wodjenski, of the state Department of Transportation, said in an e-mail to town officials and other interested parties on Wednesday, March 22, that the alternating one-way Thursday and Friday would be “weather permitting” — the road will remain open if state’s contractor, Baier Construction, isn’t working due to bad weather.