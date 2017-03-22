The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Girl Scouts set to collect suits for Boys Club of New York

Colonial Cleaners will cleans collected suits

By Ivanha Paz on March 22, 2017

The Boys Club of New York (BCNY) will be holding its Suit-Up event in May, which fits boys in appropriate attire for prom, graduation, and job interviews.

Ridgefield Girl Scout Troop 50365 is collecting suits, tuxedo jackets, blazers, dress shirts, dress pants, and ties for the cause.

If residents would like to contribute, clothes can be dropped off at Colonial Cleaners — located at 19 Catoonah Street — between Monday, March 27 and Monday, April 10.

Joining the efforts, Colonial Cleaners also has offered to clean all donated items.

Contact [email protected] with any questions.

