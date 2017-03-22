Recycling Center: Styrofoam accepted — as trash

Although the recycling center is no longer taking Styrofoam as part of their new, single-stream recycling program — WRAP — the staff does accept it, but places it in the trash.

“We accept it there as a courtesy, but it’s going into the trash,” said Kevin Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Winter Bros. Waste Systems of CT.

“In the future we’re hoping something can be done with it, but at this time there’s no beneficial use for it.”

Nolan said that the industry has yet to come up with ways in which Styrofoam can be reused.

According to Nolan, there’s no way for residents to currently recycle the product.