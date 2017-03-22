Aldrich Museum, Fairfield University announce partnership

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and Fairfield University have announced the beginning of an ongoing partnership centered on the museum, faculty and students in the creation of the inaugural Summer Institute — Text and Context: Teaching and Learning through Contemporary Art and the Written Word. Summer Institute is a professional development opportunity for kindergarten through 12 educators and creative professionals presented by the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and Fairfield University that will take place at the Aldrich from June 27 to 30, from 10 to 3 each day. The cost for Summer Institute is $400, which includes all workshop supplies.

“The Aldrich is thrilled to establish an educational partnership with Fairfield University. This collaboration is an expression of our shared commitment to highly effective, multi-faceted teaching and learning. We are particularly excited to engage with the university’s English and art department faculty, who share a like-minded interest in developing innovative strategies for cross-disciplinary thinking,” said Alyson Baker, executive director of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum.

“Fairfield University is excited to enter into an educational partnership with the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield. Our first joint venture draws on strengths in innovative teaching and learning that characterize both our institutions, and we look forward to the many programming opportunities that our collaboration with such a forward-thinking and creative institution as the Aldrich will provide,” said Christine Siegel, Fairfield University’s interim provost.

More information and registration: bit.ly/2mCQweY