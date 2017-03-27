The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Theater Barn: Too Early for Crickets reading Tuesday night

By The Ridgefield Press on March 27, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will present a staged reading of the original play Too Early for Crickets, by Marlene Fanta Shyer, on Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m.  

A successful professional couple are doing their best to raise two teenage daughters. Their efforts are challenged by a shady ex-boyfriend, whose intrusive and forbidding presence is a constant threat. When one of the girls becomes pregnant, the boyfriend’s parents become involved. The differing opinions on how to resolve the problem create tension, humor and dissension that threaten to destroy the girl’s family.

Directed by Sherry Cox, the reading features Jon Barb, Rosemary Howard, Sarah Klotz, Emily Parker, and Jeffrey Rossman, with stage direction read by Pat Halbert. The play is presented for free and no reservations are required. Donations are appreciated. Seating is theater style and light refreshments will be served. Doors will open a half-hour prior to curtain.  

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. More information is available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

