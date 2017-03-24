Fountain Music Series with Fontenay Chamber Players

The Fontenay Chamber Players, a select group of seven from the Connecticut Commission on Arts and Tourism, returns to the Fountain Music Series this Sunday, March 26, at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church. They previously appeared here to rave reviews in 2013.

Named for a French town with connections to the composer Ravel, whose luminous Introduction and Allegro is their inspiration, the group was formed in 2003, and has garnered uniformly critical acclaim from audiences and presenters. They are currently the ensemble in residence at the Bartlett Arboretum in Stamford, and have appeared at such diverse venues as Caramoor, Dartmouth and Bennington colleges, Greenwich Academy, Hat City Opera, Sacred Heart University, and Pequot Library. Recent reviews have included the terms beautiful, haunting, radiant meshing of color, warmth, crispness, and special tension. The ensemble’s harpist, Wendy Kerner, serves as principal harpist in the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra.

Sunday’s program will include classics by Gabriel Fauré, Johannes Brahms, Domenico Scarlatti, and Johann Strauss II, as well as more modern fare by Arthur Foote and John Williams (theme from Schindler’s List).

Visitors are always welcome at First Congregational Church, located by the fountain at the intersection of Main Street and West Lane in Ridgefield. During current renovations, worship is at 8:15 and 10 on Sunday mornings. For more information, visit the church website at firstcongregational.com or call 203-438-8077.