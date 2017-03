Rob Strom will take the stage in the comic baritone role of Frederick when Troupers Light Opera presents the musical comedy The Magic Knight, together with Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore on April 1, 2, 8, and 9 in the newly refurbished Wall Street Theatre in Norwalk.

This will be the very first performance at the historic theater since its refurbishment. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. for Saturdays, April 1 and 8, and 2:30 for Sundays, April 2 and 9.

Tickets are available at trouperslightopera.org