Raffaela M. Ambrosio, 92, St. Mary Parish member

Raffaela “Rae” Ambrosio, 92, of Ridgefield Crossing, aunt of Regina Marie Kriz, died on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Rae was born in Brooklyn, NY, July 26, 1924, a daughter of Vincenzo and Fortuna (DeVivo) Ambrosio. She attended New York schools and was a retired accounting manager with AT&T retiring after forty five years of service.

She enjoyed travel, bowling, shopping and reading and was a former member of the Rosary Society of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Ozone Park, NY.

Over the years, Rae was a compassionate caregiver to her mother and other members of her family and extended family.

“Aunt Rae “lovingly put family first and will be sorely missed.

In addition to her niece Regina Marie Kriz and her husband Thomas; she is survived by four brothers Peter Ambrosio, Michael Ambrosio, Joseph Ambrosio and Richard Ambrosio and his wife Norma; seventeen nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Rae was pre deceased by her beloved sisters, twins, Tillie Rawald and Anna Martinson and their husbands, three sister in laws and two nephews.

Graveside services and burial will take place in St. John’s Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens, NY at the direction of the family.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.