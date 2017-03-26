Senior Scene: Health and Wellness Fair

The 43rd Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) Annual Health and Wellness Fair this year is going to be Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge.

Take advantage of free health screenings, such as cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose, and bone density. The Lions Club will be doing eye tests including glaucoma and much more. In addition, the information booths are staffed by experts who stand ready to answer your health-related questions and distribute helpful information. Everything is free and no appointments are necessary.

East Ridge Middle School offers ample parking and easy access.

The Ridgefield assessor’s office is currently accepting applications from qualified homeowners for the Town Program for Tax Relief from Jan. 1 through April 1.

In order to qualify, you must be 65 years old or older by Dec. 31, 2016, you must have resided at or paid real estate taxes for one year prior to your application, the property must be your legal domicile and occupied 183 days of the year, and you must not be receiving any other exemptions on any properties in any other state or within Connecticut.

Homeowners currently receiving this benefit need not reapply. For applications and more information, you can reach the assessor’s office at 203-431-2706.

