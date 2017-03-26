Thrift Shop: Community support for renovation

It’s taking a village for the Thrift Shop to renovate the space at 21 Governor Street, and how fortunate that our village is Ridgefield. We’ve received tremendous support from our new landlord, the Donnelly Trust. Attorney Pat Crehan represented the Thrift Shop in our lease negotiations, and Jim Coleman, commercial real estate executive, provided excellent consultation, both pro bono. Michele Myers of Doyle Coffin Architecture helped us with our plans, also pro bono. Jim and Don Sturges of Sturges Brothers are completing our interior renovations, Jonathan Seaman of Seaman Mechanical Services is taking care of our heating and plumbing requirements, and Gary Bellagamba of Bellagamba Electric is doing our electrical work. These contractors are gifting many of their services in support of the Thrift Shop and the organizations we serve.

We are receiving wonderful furniture donations from the community to use for display features and storage. Special thanks to the First Congregational Church and Ridgebury Congregational Church. We still need furniture donations. If you have something you think we could use, send a picture to [email protected]

We continue to be open for business and accepting donations at our current location at 15 Catoonah Street. Come see us Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2.