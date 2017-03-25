RVNA Today: The health fair is back

For the 43rd year, RVNA will host its annual Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road. More than 100 exhibitors will be on hand to provide screenings, from carotid artery to glucose testing and skin assessments. They will also provide information on health-related resources, safety awareness and emergency preparedness. The popular Ask the Expert booths will allow an opportunity for one-on-one conversations with doctors in various specialties, as well as other health care professionals. Representatives from traditional, alternative and integrative medicine will be present. You can learn about essential oils, Reiki and therapy pets. The Ridgefield Fire Department will be offering hands-only CPR training to all interested attendees.

The importance of the health fair cannot be underestimated. Each year the fair potentially saves a life when a serious condition requiring immediate medical attention is detected during one of the free screenings offered. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about your health, and health and wellness resources in the community. RVNA encourages attendees to bring a nonperishable food item (low sodium, low sugar, low fat, whole grain, etc.) for our food pantry serving needy patients.

Entry to the health fair, all screenings and information are free of charge, and East Ridge Middle School has ample parking. For more details or if you’re interested in being an exhibitor, visit ridgefieldvna.org or call 203-438-5555.