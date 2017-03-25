Recreation Notes: Spring Fling

Bring your whole family to Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Spring Fling on Sunday, March 26, from noon to 4:30 at the recreation center, 195 Danbury Road. This free event will include inflatable obstacle courses, recreation swim, and more. The Jester Jim Juggling/Beatbox/Comedy show is from 2 to 3. Don’t forget about our two Early Bird Specials that end on March 30. You can buy your family beach membership for just $99. That’s a 40% savings. This offer is available exclusively to Ridgefield residents who are also recreation center members. If you register for two or more weeks of Adventure Day Camp, you will receive 10% off.

Your child can try competitive swimming for the first time or get ready for the summer team with our In-House Swim Team for students ages 7 to 12. Students practice and refine all four competitive strokes, learn proper starts, turns and dives, improve relay skills, and increase swim endurance. This program culminates in an intra-squad meet. Swimmers must swim at American Red Cross Level 5 or higher or attend the tryouts on Sunday, March 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the recreation center pool.

More information at 203-431-2755 or ridgefieldparksandrec.org