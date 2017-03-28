Prevention Plus: Preventing youth substance use

The Ridgefield Prevention Council is excited to be here every week to share important news and information with the Ridgefield community. RPC focuses on preventing youth substance use because the risks of youth drug and alcohol use are severe: increased accidents of all kinds, negative impacts on the developing brain, lost opportunities, and risk of addiction. According to the National Center for Addiction and Substance Abuse, more than 90% of adults with a substance problem began smoking, drinking or using other drugs before age 18. The RPC supports parents in keeping Ridgefield’s youth safe and sober. It can be challenging, especially in a larger culture that sometimes celebrates drug and alcohol use. The good news is that research shows that when parents stay connected and communicating, teens are less likely to engage in risky behaviors.

Visit the RPC website for suggestions on talking to your child about drugs and alcohol, and information about how to get help if you are concerned about your child’s drug or alcohol use. Look for programs offered by RPC throughout the year to support you in keeping your child safe and healthy.

For more information or to get involved, contact [email protected] or ridgefieldpreventioncouncil.org and follow the RPC Facebook page.