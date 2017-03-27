Library Lines: Save these spring dates

Old Man Winter is giving up the ghost very reluctantly this year, but we are confident that spring is on the way, and we have been planning some outdoor activities to take advantage of the coming warm weather. Make a note of these dates and stay tuned for more details as the snow melts.

On April 29, there’s the Battle of Ridgefield 240th anniversary commemoration and battle re-enactment. Stop by the library to learn more about the history of the battle and the era, including performances by period musicians.

On May 5 and 6, join the Spring Stroll. Enjoy chalk art and other activities up and down Main Street, including a family concert on the lawn by Ray and Jay, the Friends of the Library children’s book sale, and previews of coming attractions.

On May 14, the Run Like a Mother 5K race will take place with information about our Noreen L. Papa: Mothers Live Your Life programs and resources focused on health and wellness for women and others, funded by race sponsorships.

On May 29, watch for our contingent in the annual Memorial Day parade. We haven’t picked our theme yet, but it is sure to be festive.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.