Founders Hall: Privacy paradox

If asked, most of us would say that we value our privacy. Yet when it comes to our increasingly electronic lives, we don’t always behave accordingly. We download apps without reading the fine print in the privacy policies, we happily use frequent-buyer cards that give us pennies off but give away our shopping habits, and we leave our digital footprint with every online click and like. Researchers call this contradictory behavior the privacy paradox. It’s hard to understand this paradox, let alone its long-term ramifications. Technology expert Richard Frisch will discuss the changing world of privacy in the digital age on Friday, March 31, at 1 p.m.

“Today, governments, companies and others track, store and analyze almost everything we do, both online and in the real world, with and without our consent,” says Frisch. He will review the past and present state of surveillance and provide insights on ways to protect ourselves from omnipresent spying.