Nine bands set to play at country festival

The fourth annual Ridgefield Gone Country Festival in Ridgefield starts at 11 a.m Saturday, May 6, and runs until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

The festival is collaboration between the Ridgefield Rotary Club and the Lounsbury House. Last year’s BBQ Festival was a tremendous success, as more than 5,000 individuals attended the event. This year’s event will be even bigger and better than last year’s.

The Connecticut State BBQ Championship will be one of the featured events. Two individual championships will be awarded, one on Saturday and the other Sunday. In addition there will be plenty of kids rides, lots of family fun and the best food in the area.

Some of the best local musicians and bands will be performing. The music starts early Saturday and runs non-stop through Sunday.

Among the additional bands confirmed to perform are Jerome Gooseman, Mackensie & Caitlin, School of Rock, Harrison Street, Easy Street, and The Red Hots. They are joining Erik Kreig, Jesse Lynch and Michelle DeAngelis.

The event will be held at the Lounsbury House at 316 Main Street. Tickets prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children under 12 are admitted free. Learn more about the event at www.RidgefieldBBQCT.com.

Proceeds from the event are returned to deserving charities via the Rotary grant process and to maintenance of the Lounsbury House.

To learn more about Ridgefield Rotary, its mission, its people, and upcoming events such as the Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival, go to www.ridgefieldrotary.org or Facebook.