SPHERE gets into St. Patrick’s Day spirit

The Doherty Petri School of Irish Dancing paid a visit to the SPHERE Music and Performing Arts Group on March 16 to perform a surprise show.

In true SPHERE fashion, the active members enthusiastically learned a light jig from the dancers and the event culminated in all of the dancers and SPHERE members performing together on stage. Kim Pereira was thanked for the work she does with this talented group of SPHERE members.

The Doherty Petri School of Irish Dancing has studios in Bethel, East Northport, N.Y., Garden City Park, N.Y., and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The school has several students from Ridgefield.

During the St. Patrick’s Day season, the school performs throughout New York and Connecticut as ambassadors of Irish culture while raising money for the Petri Foundation, which provides financial support for dancers who travel internationally for training and competition.

Many of the school’s top dancers will be competing at the Irish Dance World Championships in Dublin, taking place April 9-16.

Six of those dancers will be defending their World Championship titles from 2016.

For more information on Doherty Petri, visit the website: www.petrischool.com