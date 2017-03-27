The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Chili Festival expands, relocates to rec center Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on March 27, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

An expanded 2017 Ridgefield Chili Festival with more restaurants and a new location will take place Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

This family-friendly annual event has been relocated to the Recreation Center to accommodate record-breaking restaurant participation and a steady increase in attendees. This year’s gourmet expo will feature a restaurant tasting of gourmet chili prepared by Ridgefield establishments, including Southwest Café, Luna Rossa, 850 Degrees, Early Bird Cafe, Ancient Mariner, Bernard’s Restaurant & Sarah’s Wine Bar, John’s Best, Little Pub, Tiger’s Den, and Bareburger, with desserts provided by The Cake Box.

An authentic chili cook-off will also pit local amateur chefs against each other for fun, prizes and bragging rights, with attendees voting for a Public Choice Award winner and a panel of restaurateurs choosing a Judges’ Panel Favorite.

Tickets are $25 per person. A family pack of four tickets for children ages 7 to 12 is $10, and children ages 6 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available online or at the door. For further information or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.ridgefielddems.net

The event is a benefit for the Democratic Town Committee.

 

