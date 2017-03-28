Spring is in the air at the Lounsbury House.

On Monday, March 27, from noon to 2, Lounsbury House will host our monthly senior lunch. This is an opportunity for senior citizens to meet new people and socialize while enjoying a three-course lunch catered by Dimitri’s. The cost for this event is only $10. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting our event office at 203-438-6962.

Our second annual Bunny Brunch will be held on Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. The event will provide a mouth-watering menu from Tom Devine, perfect for children and adults alike. A family four-pack, which includes two adults and two children, is $99, adult tickets are $35, and child tickets are $20. Mimosa or Bloody Mary and Easter bunny photos are included.

The Lounsbury House women’s committee will host its spring event — From the White House to Your House — Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. White House florist and master gardener Ruth Loiseau will be at Lounsbury House for a lecture and hands-on demonstration on how to achieve beautiful floral arrangements in your home. Light refreshments will be served; seating is limited.

Tickets for these events and more may be purchased online at lounsburyhouse.org. All Lounsbury House events are listed under the calendar tab.