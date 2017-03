Southwest Cafe participated in the Family FaceTime program on March 15.

More than 30 Ridgefield families received a fabulous fajita dinner and Pictionary game.

The device-free dinners are sponsored by the Goldstone Family Foundation.

Program partners include Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, RCCASA, and Insight Counseling.

The next dinner is Wednesday, May 17. Families may register at Ridgefield Parks and Recreation.