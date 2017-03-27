The Ridgefield Press

Pitney Bowes grant funds Playhouse ‘Arts for Everyone’ program

Pictured, left to right: Heath Durlester of Pitney Bowes, Annette Robertson and Karen Sackowitz of the Ridgefield Playhouse, Kathleen Ryan Mufson, president of the Pitney Bowes Foundation, Polly O’Brien Morrow, vice President of the Pitney Bowes Foundation, and Steve Carlson, president of the Ridgefield Playhouse board of directors.

This spring, thanks to a grant from the Pitney Bowes Foundation’s Literacy and Education Grant Program, students from three schools will attend a May 2017 performance of Charlotte’s Web at the Ridgefield Playhouse and participate in specially developed pre-show literacy workshops.

As part of the Playhouse’s Arts for Everyone initiative, students will be coming from Shelter Rock School in Danbury, Julia A. Stark School in Stamford, and Brookside Elementary in Norwalk. This will be Brookside’s first year participating in the program.

This is the fourth year that the Pitney Bowes Foundation is supporting the Arts for Everyone initiative, which helps make the performing arts available to economically disadvantaged residents of Fairfield County who cannot afford the cost of admission, even at reduced rates.

This year, the Pitney Bowes Foundation’s gift will cover costs of tickets to the May performance of Charlotte’s Web, as well as transportation, curriculum development and books for participating students.

“The Pitney Bowes Foundation is pleased to support this wonderful, interactive arts education program again this year,” said Kathleen Ryan Mufson, president of the Pitney Bowes Foundation. “We know that students’ love of learning and literacy will be strengthened by reading this classic tale and seeing it performed live on stage.”

