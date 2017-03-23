nancy O knits for peace

Every January, the Western Connecticut Yarn Council hosts a charity knit-along at Newtown Country Club.

This year, knitters from across the region gathered to knit “Peace Pals,” dolls that are distributed to children in areas of conflict throughout the world by “Knitting 4 Peace,” a nonsectarian organization in Denver, Colo.

The idea to knit Peace Pals came to Nancy O’Connell of nancy O in Ridgefield when Maria Pia Seirup of Jesse Lee Memorial Church collected the dolls this past summer, and several local crafters created dolls for that drive.

Since January, the council collected 115 dolls from knitters and crocheters across the region, and they were sent to Denver this month.