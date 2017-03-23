The Ridgefield Press

nancy O knits for peace

By The Ridgefield Press on March 23, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Cindy Phinney, nancy O sales associate, helps pack up the dolls.

Every January, the Western Connecticut Yarn Council hosts a charity knit-along at Newtown Country Club.  

This year, knitters from across the region gathered to knit “Peace Pals,” dolls that are distributed to children in areas of conflict throughout the world by “Knitting 4 Peace,” a nonsectarian organization in Denver, Colo.

The idea to knit Peace Pals came to Nancy O’Connell of nancy O in Ridgefield when Maria Pia Seirup of Jesse Lee Memorial Church collected the dolls this past summer, and several local crafters created dolls for that drive.  

Since January, the council collected 115 dolls from knitters and crocheters across the region, and they were sent to Denver this month.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Editorial: The lost art of letters, and the beauty of our handwriting
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress