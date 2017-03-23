Keeler Tavern Museum holds fifth annual Tag Sale

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s fifth annual Tag Sale at the Carriage Barn will take place Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2, from 9 to 4 daily. The tag sale features a barn full of trinkets and treasures for everyone. Browse reasonably priced furniture, household gear and decorative items — there’s something for everyone.

All items in the sale are donated, so that the entire proceeds can be directed to the museum, including ongoing restoration and improvements to the Carriage Barn, designed and built 100 years ago by architect Cass Gilbert.

“People who donate items or buy something at the sale can know that they’re really contributing to the continued operation of this wonderful resource of Ridgefield and American history,” said Hilary Micalizzi, board president.

More information is available at keelertavernmuseum.org, [email protected] or 203-240-6166.

The Keeler Tavern Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, presents three centuries of the town’s history through the lives of the families that occupied the site starting in 1713. It offers docent-led tours of its period-furnished building on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons, February through December. Its Cass Gilbert-designed garden is open to the public all year, except during private events.