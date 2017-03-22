St. Stephen’s hosts community dinner

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is holding a free community dinner on Sunday, March 26, in North Hall, 351 Main Street. Friends, neighbors and the entire community are invited to drop in anytime between 5 and 6:30 for a selection of dishes, including items for children. Although this is a free event, donations are accepted. All monies raised go toward feeding the hungry at a monthly meal the parish provides for the Bridgeport Soup Kitchen. The dinners will continue each Sunday through April 9.

