The Ridgefield Press

St. Stephen’s hosts community dinner

By The Ridgefield Press on March 22, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is holding a free community dinner on Sunday, March 26, in North Hall, 351 Main Street. Friends, neighbors and the entire community are invited to drop in anytime between 5 and 6:30 for a selection of dishes, including items for children. Although this is a free event, donations are accepted. All monies raised go toward feeding the hungry at a monthly meal the parish provides for the Bridgeport Soup Kitchen. The dinners will continue each Sunday through April 9.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Daniel Joynt to share how to navigate difficult conversations Next Post Cook fish without fear with Ridgefield Continuing Education
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress