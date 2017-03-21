What’s for sale?

Some unknown piece of town property, according to the Board of Selectmen’s special meeting agenda for Wednesday night.

The selectmen are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. after they meet in executive session for special meeting, which is set for 6 p.m.

The special meeting will review only one item: “Proposal for Sale of Town-Owned Property.”

Yes, that’s a possible land sale for those keeping track at home. What could it be? Another parcel of Schlumberger land or something entirely different, perhaps northern to town?

On the selectmen’s normal agenda — to be held in public session — are the following five items:

Reappointments: Commission for the Disabled – Donald A. Ciota, Christine Santori;

Economic & Community Development Commission—Robert A. DeFalco; Parks & Recreation Commission – Evie Bottali, Gina M. Carey, David Thaxter; Parking Authority – Christopher Fusaro Parking Authority Proposal Thrift Shop Tax Abatement Request Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club Annual Report Approval of Tax Refunds