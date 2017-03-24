The Ridgefield Press

Lyn Kehoe Power Yoga gets ribbon-cutting

By The Ridgefield Press on March 24, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Pictured, from left to right: Amanda Short, instructor; Jennifer Zinzi, Chamber executive director; Jeanette Gerfin, Kehoe’s mother; Lyn Kehoe, owner; Dee and Joe Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome; Jill Maguire of Union Savings Bank; and David Buckley of NuWeigh Wellness.

The Chamber of Commerce welcomed Lyn Kehoe Power Yoga as a member during a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Lyn Kehoe Power Yoga is located at 109 Danbury Road. Visit www.lynkehoepoweryoga.com for more details.

