Letter: Why doesn’t parks department offer SilverSneakers program?

To the Editor:

I’ve asked this group several times why they do not offer the SilverSneakers program?

I cannot get an answer out of anyone and direct contact with Kathy Fassman, marketing supervisor and program development at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, has proven no benefit.

The Wilton Y offers this program, so I am wondering why Ridgefield would not offer the same and with Founders Hall right next door, it would be a benefit to all.

Is there a monetary reason, but an answer I cannot get.

Mr. Jim Tarsi, physical therapist here in Ridgefield, told me of this program.

John Burke

Ridgefield, March 20

Editor’s note: Kathy Fassman of Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wrote The Press this week and said she had a correspondence with Burke but the question about Silver Sneakers was never asked, and therefore an answer never given. She said this week that her department has “recently been in contact with Silver Sneakers to see if our facility meets the requirements to offer their program. We are waiting for their response.”