Letter: Support National Popular Vote Compact

By The Ridgefield Press on March 24, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

We urge the people of Ridgefield to contact their legislators in support of the National Popular Vote Compact. We live in a democracy where the will of the people, the popular vote, may be overridden by the Electoral College.

The Electoral College, by the way its delegates are chosen, greatly misrepresents the will of the people. The change to adopting the popular vote in awarding Connecticut delegates is on the legislative agenda. Push for the NPV Compact in CT.

Bob and Steffi Jones

Branchville Road, March 14

