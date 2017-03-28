Library to Aid Performing and Visual Artists Applying for College

The library is part of a group that is working up an initiative to support high schoolers (and even younger students) who are interested in careers in the arts. One of the first public steps is a program to take place on April 23.

The Ridgefield Library along with the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and the Ridgefield Arts Council will present an afternoon program called Thriving Through the Arts: The College Admissions Process for Musicians, Actors, Dancers and Visual Artists. The program will take place at the library on Sunday, April 23 between 1 and 3 p.m., and is aimed at high school students and their parents who are interested in learning more about the college admissions process for performing and visual artists.

To register and for more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.