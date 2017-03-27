Ridgefield Continuing Education provides photography classes

Digital photography classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Beginning Photography (Wednesdays, April, 5, 19, 26, May 3 and 10, 7 to 9 p.m., $109) is for people with a camera that allows some manual control over exposure (look for controls labeled (M), manual, aperture priority or shutter priority).

For people who are comfortable with the basics, More Photography (Mondays, April 17, 24, May 1 and 8, 7 to 9 p.m., $92) focuses on creative lighting techniques (including using fill flash, reflectors, gobos and scrims) as one of the primary tools of a good photographic image. Indoors we will see the effects of multiple studio lighting, bounce techniques and flash mixed with ambient tungsten light. Instructor Michael Serao holds a master’s in fine arts and has been employed in art and photography and teaching for more than 30 years. He teaches digital design, photoshop elements, painting and photography at area colleges and in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Advanced registration is required. Ridgefield seniors discount available. Additional classes, including Making Better Photographs and Photoshop Elements. Information and registration at ridgefieldschools.org or 203-431-2812.