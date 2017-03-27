Home staging classes available from Ridgefield Continuing Education

Two courses that offer good perspectives on preparing your home for sale are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Preparing Your Home for the Market (or to Enjoy It Yourself), led by Lonnie Shapiro, co-author of the Connecticut issue of How to Make Your REALTOR Get You the Best Deal, presents a discussion of what buyers see when they look at a house, the benefits of staging and includes guest speakers (a professional stager, an organizer, a building inspector and an attorney). Instructor Lonnie Shapiro has been a Realtor in Ridgefield for more than 30 years, has been teaching several years, and works for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Ridgefield. This class meets on Thursday, April 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Veterans Park School.

Home Staging with Jean Rowella (Monday, April 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School).

Jean says, “Whether you’re selling your home or just looking for some new ideas, come join us for a lively, informative class where you will learn how home staging not only helps you realize a higher sales price, but can ultimately make your life much less stressful as you go through the home sale process.”

Instructor Jean Rowella, owner of The Gilded Nest (Route 7, Branchville) has more than 30 years experience in real estate marketing, home staging and redesign.

Cost is $31 per class. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older pay $24 per class. Advance registration or information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.