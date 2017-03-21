Birds, bees, and butterflies: Gardening workshops at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Spring planting time is about here and Ridgefield Continuing Education has gardening classes. Bird, Bee and Butterfly Gardening covers all the buzz about what’s happening to the bees and how you can help them and other wildlife by creating a natural habitat surrounding your home. This workshop meets on Wednesday, April 5 and costs $31.

The Cut Flower Gardening workshop (Wednesday, March 29; $31) explores the world of cut flowers and how to grow and utilize different types of plant material to keep your vases filled all year round.

Instructor Laura Stabell is a master gardener, arborist, horticulturist and naturalist whose work has been featured in magazines and on the Garden Conservancy open garden tour.

These workshops meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Landscape Renovation (April 24, $31); Garden Design (March 27 and April 3, $49) and Vegetable Gardening (April 19 and 26, $49) are also available. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior discount available. More information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.