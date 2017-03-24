The Ridgefield Press

Get fit with Ridgefield Continuing Education movement classes

Cardio workouts, Pilates, Yoga, Tai Chi, and dance classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes help participants improve their bodies, meet fitness goals and relieve stress.

Yoga classes include: Morning Kickstart Yoga (Monday, April 17, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday, April 5, from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m,); Yoga Nidra Workshop (Wednesday, April 5, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m., $25); Yoga-lates (Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 7:15 p.m.); Gentle Yoga (Monday, April 24, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.) and Very Gentle Yoga (Thursday, April 27, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.).

Qi Three (a fusion of Yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates) starts Tuesday, April 4, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
Cardio and Workout classes include: Body Precision (Tuesday, April 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. and Calorie Burner (Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Pilates classes include: Pilates/Abs of Steel (Monday, April 3, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.) and Pilates/Fab Abs (Wednesday, April 5, from 6 to 7 p.m.).

Zumba, Tai Chi, Line Dance, Ballroom Dance and West Coast Swing and Qi Gong are also available. Classes meet five to nine sessions and cost $62 to $108. Advance registration required. Details on what to wear and bring to class (besides a water bottle) are at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

