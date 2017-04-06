Pilates Barre moves to Danbury Road

The Pilates Barre, located at 28 Prospect Street in Ridgefield, will be moving to 35 Danbury Road.

Owner Sharon McSpedon, who has owned the business for seven years, announced the decision Tuesday, March. 21.

McSpedon cited additional space, ample parking and a highly visible storefront as her reasons for moving.

“I’m very grateful that we have grown and want to be certain that I am able to accommodate everyone,” she said. “Our new space will be much larger but still intimate and personal which is important to me. The new location will allow us to expand on our programming, eliminate waiting lists, and offer something truly unique to the community.”

“I will have an opportunity to accommodate clients of all ages and levels and my staff and I are really excited about what’s coming.”