Children’s Cottage morphs into Consign Envy

By The Ridgefield Press on March 22, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Consign Envy owner Maura Sullivan celebrates the re-branding of her business, formerly known as the Children’s Cottage. — Claudia Pacifico Photography

The Children’s Cottage has been renamed as Consign Envy. Maura Sullivan, owner of the shop for the past 13 years, told The Press last week that when she first opened the consignment store she imagined selling only children’s clothing.

“As time went on, my store expanded and developed into a boutique of designer clothing and accessories for women and children,” she said. “In addition, we serve the young equestrian population with equestrian apparel, and we have a huge selection of blue blazers for boys and young men.”

In January, Sullivan began offering closet organizing and apparel consultation at the business located at 23 Catoonah Street.

